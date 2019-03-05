ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- A 15-year-old student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to St. Cloud High School on Tuesday.
- Student accused of bringing unloaded gun to St. Cloud High
- The gun was found in the student's backpack
- St. Cloud police took the 15-year-old into custody
School resource officers first detained the student after receiving an anonymous tip.
The student's backpack was searched and the gun was found inside.
The 15-year-old was later taken into custody by St. Cloud Police.
Police did not say whether the student would be facing any charges.