Student accused of bringing unloaded gun to St. Cloud High

ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- A 15-year-old student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to St. Cloud High School on Tuesday.

School resource officers first detained the student after receiving an anonymous tip.

The student's backpack was searched and the gun was found inside.

The 15-year-old was later taken into custody by St. Cloud Police.

Police did not say whether the student would be facing any charges.