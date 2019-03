NATIONWIDE -- The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has climbed to an estimated $381 million.

The cash option is valued at an estimated $228.1 million.

The jackpot has rolled over since December, when someone in New York won $298.3 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history was a prize of $1.6 billion in 2016.