ORLANDO, Fla. — Chilly temperatures have returned to Central Florida. A shot of abnormally cool air behind a cold front has brought winter-like temperatures back to the region.

64 degrees is the high for Tuesday

Jackets needed for the next few days

Colder mornings ahead

The showers we had earlier today will be coming to an end this afternoon and evening. Skies will dry out and clear out tonight.

Temperatures will tank overnight. Many spots will be feeling temperatures in the 30s for Wednesday morning.

There could be areas of frost to the west and northwest of Interstate 4 overnight.

Temperatures will only reach the low to mid-60s for Wednesday afternoon. These temperatures will be 15 to nearly 20 degrees cooler than average for early March.

Jacket weather will continue into Thursday morning before temperatures start to warm back up into the 70s by Thursday afternoon.

More seasonal temperatures return by Friday with our winds beginning to shift out of the east and southeast. This wind is a warming wind and it will help boost temperatures back to seasonal averages by Friday.

The rain chances will return by Sunday, so get outside and enjoy the warmer weather for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures will be back into the low to mid-80s into early next week. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

The rain chances look to be the highest on Sunday with lingering rain chances into early next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Strong northwest winds and building seas will be in play for the remainder of the day and into Wednesday.

This will make for hazardous boating conditions. In the Gulf Stream, northwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 knots and gusty tonight. Seas will build from 7 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect from this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Surfing conditions will poor once again. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet with a minor east-southeast swell. The rip current risk is low with water temperatures in the lower 60s north to the lower 70s farther south.

