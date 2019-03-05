KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County substitute teacher accused of child molestation will be held without bond on one count, a judge ruled.

Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, 19, faces six counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. He made his first appearance in front of a judge Tuesday.

Multiple families have recently come forward, accusing Syedyaseen-Asher of molesting young girls while working at Boggy Creek Elementary school. He had been out on $45,000 bond, but after a new warrant was issued and signed, he turned himself in, investigators said.

A total of six girls' families had come forward with allegations of inappropriate contact.

The bond for counts 2 to 5 were increased to $10,000 per count. The last count was increased to $25,000.

Any parent or guardian with concerning information about Syedyaseen-Asher is encouraged to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.