PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Unexpected weather caused passengers on a cruise ship to be injured at sea on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, told Spectrum News that the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Escape suffered a "weather incident" and that people were injured.

The company issued in a series of tweets that before midnight on Sunday "several injuries were reported and those guests and crew received immediate attention or are being treated by the ship's medical staff."

Norwegian Cruise Line stated that winds at about 100 knots (about 115 mph) were sudden and caused the Escape to heel to the port side .

The Escape was not damaged.

The Escape made its way to Port Canaveral around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She is currently headed to Port Canaveral for an anticipated early arrival on March 5. Neither the current itinerary, nor the next sailing are expected to be impacted. — Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 4, 2019

