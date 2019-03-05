NATIONWIDE – More than 30,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled because it may be contaminated with metal or hard plastic, according to the USDA.

Washington Beef, LLC issued the recall after a consumer complaint was made.

The recall beef was produced on December 27, 2018 and has a "use of freeze by" date of January 20, 2019. The affected products also have an establishment number of "EST. 235" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA officials are worried consumers may still have the beef in their freezers.

The recalled beef products were shipped to grocery stores nationwide.

The affected products were sold in 1-pound, 3-pound and 10-pound packages:

15502 Double R Ranch 100% ground beef, 1 lb.

15503 Double R Ranch 100% ground beef, 1 lb.

15602 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 1 lb.

15603 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 1 lb.

15604 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 1 lb.

15606 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 3 lb.

15607 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 3 lb.

15608 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 3 lb.

15609 St. Helens 100% ground beef, 3 lb.

15518 Double R Ranch course ground beef chubs, 10 lb.

98505 SRF American wagyu beef fine ground beef chubs

98506 Beef boneless ground chuck blend smoked

The USDA says there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the beef.

Consumers are asked to throw the product away or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information, consumers can contact Washington Beef representatives at 855-472-6455.