ORLANDO, Fla. — The firm responsible for conducting an independent investigation into the alleged misuse of funds at UCF is firing back after questions have surfaced whether the investigation was influenced by the university.
Former federal prosecutor Joey Burby of firm Bryan Cave Leighton LLC sent a letter to the University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees last Wednesday to address the allegations.
Burby wrote, “To be absolutely clear, BCLP’s investigation and report were its own work, and its findings and conclusions were not influenced by anyone, including any Board member or UCF official … There is simply no merit to any claim that UCF attempted in any way to influence BCLP’s ultimate findings and conclusions.”
On Monday, UCF released all documents provided to the firm throughout the course of the ongoing investigation.
Last month former UCF President Dale Whittaker resigned from his position. A Board of Trustees meeting to discuss his severance was planned for last week but was postponed to give board members more time to review new state documents related to the going investigation.