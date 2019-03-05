LONGWOOD, Fla. — A family is suing the city of Longwood over damage to their homes after Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

Goodall family suing Longwood over property damage from Irma

Storm water has funneled into backyard, homes, says Mabel Mole

She blames construction of nearby developments

The family says it was caused by flooding on Church Avenue near the new SunRail station and next to the Weston Park Apartment complex.

From the street view, both 241 and 261 Church Avenue in Longwood may look fine, but when you step inside it’s not so pretty.

Mabel Mole is part of the Goodall family who is suing the city of Longwood.

Damage a pair of Longwood homes incurred after Hurricane Irma from severe flooding. They claim the city’s recent development caused it. Story tonight on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/e1hUCLH8f2 — Spectrum News Wildman (@NewsWildman) March 4, 2019

She claims with the recent construction of a new apartment complex and the SunRail station near her properties, it caused storm water to funnel into her backyard and homes — a problem she says never happened before since her father built the home in 1955.

"We want answers," Mole said. "We want someone to come forth and work with us, or just … let’s get together and find a solution."

The Mabels aren’t the only ones experiencing flooding. On May 17 of last year, nearby neighbor Robert Gillespie raised the flooding issues to Longwood’s mayor and city commissioners.

“It’s just all the developments coming in. The water use to go that way, but now it has nowhere to go," Gillespie told the city.

Mayor Ben Paris then responded, “Noted, and I will see if I can get more information, and Mr. Cox if we can get more information for this gentleman, I’d appreciate it.”

Gillespie told Spectrum News 13 no one from the city has ever called him, reached out, or followed up with regarding the flooding issue he presented nearly a year ago.

Longwood City Commissioner Matt Morgan couldn’t comment on the lawsuit specifically, but says they are not brushing this under the rug.

“We are in litigation, so that is exactly what we’ve done," Morgan said. "We very much so have taken it seriously. If that wasn’t the case then, this wouldn’t be a lawsuit that is going on right now. “

Right now, a new proposed townhome community is in the works across the street from the Goodall's properties, giving them even more reasons to worry about future hurricanes that may come their way.