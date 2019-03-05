CLERMONT, Fla. — In Michelle Fontenot's class at Windy Hill Middle School in Clermont, it's all about hands-on learning.

Michelle Fontenot teaches students with autism spectrum disorder

She wants to empower her students to do anything

Discover more A+ Teachers

Get more education coverage

Fontenot and her teacher's aides give 10 students with autism spectrum disorder as much one-on-one instruction as possible.

The theme in the class is superheroes, because Fontenot says it's a constant reminder of the number one thing she wants her students to always keep in mind.

"You can accomplish anything. For some it's as simple as getting their name spelled correctly, the letters in the right order, enjoying reading, not being afraid of it, not being afraid of math problems, being able to socialize,” she described.

Being able to socialize is a big thing in Fontenot's class.

"For my students to engage in a conversation or initiate a conversation, that's big, and I see that happening. So for me that warms my heart,” she said.

Besides being able to socialize, the students are also learning life skills in the classroom, like doing laundry and even basic cooking.

"I have a student who wants to go to college. I encourage them every day you can do this,” Fontenot said.

So where does this A+ Teacher get her drive and her motivation to be so motivating?

"Both my parents are retired educators, so I grew up with education all around me,” Fontenot explained.