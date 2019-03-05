ORLANDO, Fla. — Improv comedy groups are just days away from entertaining you at this weekend's Central Florida Improv Festival . Here’s what you need to know about it:

1. Performers

The two-day festival features nearly 100 performers, some flying in from England.

“They're improv comics, meaning they don't have scripts, costumes or props,” said the festival’s executive producer Lauren Morris. “So when they come in, they make everything up right in front of the audience's eyes."

2. Skill-building

Improv can be terrifying. But, giving it a whirl may just help improve, well – you.

"Improv is a great skill-builder in life — confidence, speaking in front of people, speaking on camera,” Morris said.

Associate Producer Melanie Leon added, “Trusting that you're going to be silly, trusting that your team has you, trusting that the audience is on that journey with you is definitely going to make you a better performer.”

3. When and where

The Central Florida Improv Festival is March 8-9, 2019 at the ME (Marshall Ellis) Theatre in Orlando.

4. Ticket options

Friday Ticket Options:

7-9 p.m. block - $15

9-11 p.m. block - $15

All-Friday pass - $25

Saturday Ticket Options:

6 – 8 p.m. block - $15

8 – 10 p.m. block - $15

10 p.m. – Midnight block - $15

All-Saturday pass - $35

All-Fest pass - $50

5. Want to try improv?