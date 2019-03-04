OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Osceola County is facing molestation charges after deputies say he admitted to molesting a young girl at a Kissimmee elementary school.

Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, 19, ordered not to have contact with anyone under 18

There could be a possible second victim; authorities say there could be more

A judge ordered the substitute teacher, 19-year-old Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, not to step foot in Boggy Creek Elementary School, on 810 Florida Parkway, while the charges against him are still pending.

An Osceola County substitute teacher charged with child molestation is out on bond this morning.

The 7-year-old girl told investigators she were allegedly inappropriately touched by Syedyaseen-Asher during class.

He made his first court appearance Saturday where he was given a $45,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office , the girl's mother overheard her telling her sibling that the teacher allegedly touched her and the student said she was afraid to say anything.

The mother reported it to deputies who then confronted the teacher, whom deputies say admitted to the crime.

"That's why it's important for parents and caregivers of children to intervene, to really be proactive, to reach out to your children because sometimes they are scared to talk," said Major Jacob Ruiz of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Ruiz reported that during the course of their investigation, they also discovered a possible second victim.

Syedyaseen-Asher did undergo a background check prior to working at the school and since he has worked at other schools, authorities fear there might be more victims.

There could be more victim's out there.

Anyone with information concerning this or any similar incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 1-407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.