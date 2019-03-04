ORLANDO, Fla. — While Monday will kick off cooler temperatures, Central Florida will see things warming up later in the week.

A cold front moving through Central Florida marks the leading edge of cooler air that will soon settle in to the area.

Showers will affect mainly the morning hours with clouds slow to clear during the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 70s.

Lows will fall to the 50s for Monday night, leading to a cooler start on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, lingering clouds and moisture will enable one or two more showers, but generally, the trend will involve drier air arriving on the heels of a northwest breeze. Highs will be confined to the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coldest mornings of the week, starting out in the 40s both days.

Dry afternoons are expected throughout the rest of the workweek.

The cool-down will be short lived as warmer air will start returning by Thursday afternoon, leading into the upcoming weekend.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are anticipated following a cold front.

Winds will turn northerly around 10 to 15 knots. In the surf zone, it will be considered poor for using a surfboard too with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet.

Showers will be likely for Monday morning.

