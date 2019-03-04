ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Fire Rescue officials in Brevard County are looking out for your pet if a fire breaks out at your home.

Animal oxygen masks donated to Brevard Fire Rescue

Donation could help save lives of cats, dogs in fires

Total of 174 masks to go to all Brevard fire stations

On Monday, Brevard County Fire Rescue accepted a donation of 174 pet oxygen masks from Invisible Fence of Florida.

The masks are designed to deliver oxygen to animals such as dogs and cats, which may be suffering from smoke inhalation during a house fire. They will be distributed to all 32 Brevard County Fire Rescue stations across the county.

About 40,000 pets die in the U.S. every year in house fires.

“The goal is to deliver that high concentration of oxygen over the snout of say, a dog. Obviously a dog's anatomy is different from a human,” Chief Mark Schollmeyer said.

Eric Wolfram with Invisible Fence of Florida added, “We think these masks are going to save a lot of animals, and we are happy to do this for you guys.”