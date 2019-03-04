DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With college students heading into spring break, Volusia County officials are cracking down on alcohol use on the beach.

Authorities warning people that alcohol not allowed on beach

On Sunday, more than 100 were asked to dump out alcohol

READ IT: Volusia County beach rules and regulations

Get more Volusia County coverage

"You have good supervision, it's safe, fun, Daytona Beach, check it out 2019," said spring breaker Deonte Blair from Tennessee Tech.

Volusia County Beach Safety wants to allow students to have fun, but officials are reminding people that alcohol isn't allowed on the beach.

More than 100 people were asked to pour out alcohol from their cups and containers Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Tammy Malphurs.

Some were issued fines of $50.

"Safety is the No. 1 priority. We want the kids to have a great time on Daytona Beach, but our job is to make sure they are safe," Malphurs said.

"We are dealing with a lot of alcohol violations, pouring out alcohol, letting them know they cannot have it. ... And (we're) letting them know it's an arrestable offense for the most part. We have gained compliance and have poured their alcohol out," Malphurs said.

As of Sunday, Malphurs said there have been no major issues.