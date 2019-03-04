ORLANDO, Fla. — Conversion therapy, which aims to change someone’s sexual orientation, could soon be illegal for minors to undergo in Florida.

The treatment is illegal in 20 cities and counties in Florida, but Florida House District 47 State Rep. Anna Eskamani is co-sponsoring a bill that would make the treatment illegal to administer it to anyone under 18.

“The reality is that for a young LGBTQ+ person, there’s always a risk when they come out to their family or anyone around them, and we need to make sure we mitigate that risk and make sure the only resources available are ones to support them in being their authentic self,” Eskamani said.

Alan Chambers says growing up his sexuality was in conflict with his religion.

“There wasn’t a time in my life that I didn’t feel gay,” said Chambers, author and advisor for churches on LGBTQ+ pastoral care. “For a Christian kid, I had been praying my entire life that I could change.”

At 19, Chambers began conversion therapy in Orlando. He then went on to have a family and kids and is married to a woman. He eventually led Exodus International, a worldwide organization that promoted conversion therapy.

Over the years though, Chambers began having his own doubts.

“We began to look at and investigate, and really ask people to come forward and share with us … as we heard those stories, we realized this is doing damage on a much deeper level than we imagined,” he said.

In 2013, Chambers closed Exodus International. He says he’s still happily married but will always be attracted to men — the therapy doesn’t change that.

“I’ve never met one person who changed their orientation,” Chambers said. “Telling someone there’s something wrong with them or there’s something God need them to change, that they can’t do anything to change, is harmful in and of itself … ”

He said he supports the proposed statewide ban.

Liberty Counsel, which legally represents religious organizations all over the country, says the ban is unconstitutional because it violates freedom of speech.

“Our clients just want to engage in talk therapy – voluntary talk therapy with kids who want to be there. So this idea of dropping kids off and forcing them to be where they don’t want to be and to go through some kind of therapy they don’t want isn’t really the reality,” said Roger Gannam, Assistant Vice-President of Legal Affairs for Liberty Counsel.

Attorneys with Liberty Counsel say they’re already fighting conversion therapy bans across the country, and they’ll do the same in Florida if a statewide ban is enacted.