PALM BAY, Fla. — A 48-year-old man is facing hit-and-run and DUI manslaughter charges after police say that while on a pizza run, his van struck and killed two people.

Investigators said it happened at the intersection of Palm Bay Road and Riviera Boulevard just after midnight Saturday.

Mark W. Brown told Palm Bay Police that he was out getting a pizza and went through a yellow light there.

That's when he heard a thud and crashed into the woods, police said.

Killed in the crash were 27-year-old Michael Sobin and 20-year-old Kayla Shoemaker, both of Palm Bay.

Police found Brown in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, and they said he failed a field sobriety test.

He is being held in the Brevard County Jail on $475,000 bond.