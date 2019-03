OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old substitute teacher Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher made his first appearance in court Saturday after admitting to molesting one of his students.

He is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12.

"We gave this position, a position of trust, to this individual to teach, to mentor our children, to lead them. And he takes that position of trust and violates that," said Major Jacob Ruiz of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a mother reported that she heard her 7-year-old daughter telling a sibling that her teacher had touched her at school, but was afraid to tell their mom. After detectives interviewed the child, Ruiz said they had enough evidence to confront Syedyaseen-Asher, who then admitted to the crime.

Ruiz reported that during the course of their investigation, they also discovered a possible second victim. Because Syedyaseen-Asher taught at several schools, they are concerned there could be more.

"Show this picture of the suspect to your children. If he is somebody your child has had contact with, talk to your children, let them know, 'Hey if there is something suspicious, please call us,'" Ruiz said.

"We want to meet with you guys, meet with the family, make sure that your child is not a victim."

Ruiz emphasized that it is important that any other victims come forward.

"That's why its important for parents and caregivers of children to intervene, to really be proactive, to reach out to your children, because sometimes they are scared to talk," said Major Ruiz.

"We want to charge this individual who commited these heinous crimes on these children to the fullest extent of the law, so if there anymore victims out there we need to know."

Anyone with information concerning this or any similar incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.