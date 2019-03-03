NATIONWIDE -- Subaru has recalled 1.3 million vehicle in the U.S. due to a brake light problem.

The brake lights may not illuminate properly in some vehicles, the company said.

According to Subaru, gas from cleaning products containing silicone can seep into the brake lamp switch, cause the lights to malfunction.

The issue does not affect the brakes, according to Subaru.

The recall includes the following vehicles:

2014 to 2016 Forester

2008 to 2016 Impreza

2013 to 2017 Crosstreks

So far, there have been 33 reported incidents in the U.S., according to Subaru.

Affected owners will be notified so the switch can be replaced.