A day after launching from Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX's Crew Dragon has docked with the International Space Station.

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks at ISS

Uncrewed spacecraft carrying supplies and equipment

Dragon will stay at ISS until Friday

The spacecraft linked to the ISS at about 5:51 a.m. Eastern.

The uncrewed spacecraft, which is designed to eventually carry humans into space, carried supplies, equipment and a mannequin named Ripley.

"In addition to 400 pounds of supplies and equipment, Crew Dragon is carrying Ripley, an anthropomorphic test device outfitted with sensors to gather important data about what an astronaut flying aboard the spacecraft would experience through the mission, " NASA said in a blog post.

Crew Dragon will stay docked at the ISS for the next few days. It will then depart on Friday and splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

The test flight called Demo-1 marks a major milestone for SpaceX and NASA. A crewed test flight to the ISS, Demo-2, is scheduled for July.