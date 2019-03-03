ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has been arrested after a vehicle caught fire at a business, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Boyce Avenue Saturday night regarding an arson.

Investigators said the suspect approached the victim's fenced business carrying a white plastic bag and began throwing glass bottles containing flammable materials over the fence onto a vehicle parked inside of the compound.

The bottles caused the vehicle to catch fire — sustaining minor damage.

Deputies arrested the suspect but did not release information regarding charges.