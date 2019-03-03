BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A business owner in Brevard County at the center of one of the worst animal cruelty cases in the county breaks their silence.

Business owner speaks out about animal cruelty

Service dog's tail broken by angry groomer

Groomer James Suthann arrested, charged

Owner Nathalie hopes people still give business a chance

A service dog's tail was broken while at Groomingdales Pet Spa on Satellite Beach. The injuries were so bad it had to be amputated.

The man arrested for taking out his anger on TT the veteran service dog is 37-year-old James Suthann, a contract worker for the groomer. He was charged with animal cruelty and his bond was set to 2,000.

Nathalie said she bought the business a few weeks prior to relocating from France then re-opened the business on February 6 — the day TT came in for a bath.

Nathalie says she met Suthann along with the other contract groomers only 48 hours before re-opening the business.

“Today I'm very sad and affected by what happened to TT,” she says. “I'm very sorry. I have pet cats that are like my babies.”

Nathalie said the previous owners told her Suthann had been working at the groomers for about a year and spent about 20-30 hours a week at the business. Also the previous owner told Nathalie that he was a reliable employee.

During a press conference after Suthann's arrest, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Nathalie fully cooperated with the investigation and handed over the video that lead to the arrest. He also said Nathalie had no way of knowing Suthanns violent behavior.

After the arrest, Nathalie said people were calling her business leaving angry messages and it got so bad she was worried for her safety.

“People are leaving insulting voice messages. Someone said they will fire a round,” she explained.

Nathalie said she went from having a full schedule of clients to almost no bookings but is hoping her previous clients will give Groomingdales a chance at redemption.