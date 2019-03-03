ORLANDO, Fla. — Unusually warm temperatures will continue for today before a cold front brings sweeping changes for the start of the upcoming week.

We will go from A/C weather back to jacket weather over the next few days. Today will be another nice afternoon to get outside and enjoy. There’s only a slight chance for an isolated shower today. The best chance will be farther north in places like Marion and Flagler Counties.

Temperatures will be nearly 10 - 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of the cold front that is slated to arrive on Monday afternoon. This cold front will trigger rain and a few thunderstorms on Monday. So be sure to take the rain gear along with you heading out the door back to work and school.

Temperatures ahead of the cold front on Monday will start out in the mid to upper 60s in the morning and climb into lower 80s for the afternoon.

There will still be a chance for showers on Tuesday. However, the biggest weather impact will be sharply cooler temperatures and breezy to windy northerly winds. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon. The coolest mornings of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday. This is when jacket weather returns.

Temperatures will then fall back into the 40s and there could be a wind chill factor that makes it feel like it’s in the 30s in spots.

Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid-60s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

After a chilly start on Thursday morning, temperatures will slowly recover back into lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle to upper 70s by Friday. The 80s then return by the upcoming weekend with overnight lows back into low to mid-60s.

This upcoming Saturday will be dry and warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s with morning temps starting out in the low to mid-60s.

Shower chances could return on Sunday, but it will be warm with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor today with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. There will be a minor east-southeast swell. The rip current threat will be low with water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The UV index is very high and at an eight. So be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

There will be fair boating conditions for today, but winds will slowly increase throughout the day. The winds will start out at 5 knots out of the southwest before becoming south at 5 to 10 knots early in the afternoon. They’ll then increase to 10 to 15 knots late in the day. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal waters. Wind and seas will make for hazardous boating conditions starting on Tuesday evening.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.