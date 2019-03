MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that was caught on video.

Crash happened Thursday in Manatee County

Zachari Brock, 24, of Bradenton, faces 2 felony charges

Jackson Kelley, 19, critically injured in crash

Zachari Brock, 24, of Bradenton, was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and driving with no valid license involving a serious injury.

Both charges are felonies.

The crash happened Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 14th Street in Manatee County.

Jackson Kelley, 19, was critically injured when his car flipped multiple times.

Authorities impounded the suspect vehicle on Friday and said the arrest came after an "exhaustive criminal investigation."