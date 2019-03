VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is facing charges after being accused of taking explicit pictures of unconscious women, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Rosecran, 36, accused of video voyeurism

Ex-girlfriend told deputies she found explicit photos of herself, others

Sheriff Chitwood said detectives still searching for Rosecran's laptop

Bryan Rosecran, 36, of New Smyrna Beach is charged with video voyeurism. His ex-girlfriend alleges that he had a folder of explicit photos of unconscious women, including herself.

Investigators say she Rosecran came forward, giving the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office a recorded phone conversation with Rosecran, which they ultimately used to charge him.

“She went on her boyfriend’s laptop computer … around September of last year, and saw pictures of herself passed out, naked, in sexually posed positions,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The charging affidavit shows excerpts of the recorded phone call between Rosecran and his ex-girlfriend. When his ex-girlfriend confronted him, asking if the other women knew about the photos, he allegedly replied, “some of them do, some of them don’t.”

“In the recorded conversation with her, he names five of the women who were in those videos. So we are hoping that when these women see his picture, they can come forward,” Chitwood said.

When the alleged victim pressed Rosecran on why the women looked unconscious, he reportedly told her, “I would not disagree; it looks that way”

“It’s disturbing because some of the allegations are that there is no way you could sleep through what was occurring. It just wouldn’t happen,” Chitwood said. “So something had to be there to induce these women to get into that position.”

While the Sheriff’s Office was able to charge Rosencran based on the recorded conversation, Chitwood says detectives have still not been able to find the photos.

“By the time we got around to getting the search warrant, he obviously knew we were coming and that computer is probably at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean right now,” the Sherriff said.

Chitwood said detectives are still searching, but in the meantime he hopes any women that might be involved in this comes forward.