BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue is investigating a small plane crash at Merritt Island Airport.

According to an airport spokesperson, the plane took off from the airport and went down into Sykes Creek about 50 yards off the runway around 9:08 a.m.

(Courtesy of Space Coast Regional Airport, Fire and Emergency Services)

According to Brevard Fire Rescue, at least one person was brought to shore by boat. That person was flown as a trauma alert to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

No word yet on how many people were on board the plane when it went down, or what led to the crash.