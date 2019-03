ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's easy to talk about something after it happens, but for police officers and deputies, they have less than a second to make a choice, and hopefully the right one.

Orange Co. deputies go through situational training in simulator

Simulator provides more than 100 scenarios to experience

Deputies said they do what they can to not pull their guns

Even less than .5 a second is all it takes for an officer to make a decision that can save someone’s life.

Ideally, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they do what they can not to pull their guns.

“Our goal is always to use the least amount of force necessary to gain control of the subject," said Todd Gardiner Captain at the Sheriff's Office . "That may require us to escalate our response, and once we gain compliance, it also requires us to immediately deescalate our response.”

To gain experience, officers and deputies use a training simulator. The simulator provides a 300-degree view of a situation. The simulator also provides more than 100 scenarios to experience and train.

Before stepping in to a simulator, officers have no knowledge on what is coming.

“Your body won’t go where your mind hasn’t been," said Orange County Sheriff Watch Commander Lt. Yuri Melich. "When you practice something, and you train with something, the more you train the more you practice, the less it becomes a surprise to you.”

According to the Orange County deputies, you can never have enough training in the simulators.

They encourage their deputies to practice as much or as often as they like.

See reporter Asher Wildman experience the simulator below: