WASHINGTON — The Pentagon told lawmakers on a key committee that no military construction projects will be canceled to pay for the President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall.

This comes after the president announced a national emergency that allows the administration to tap into military funds. However, lawmakers in both chambers continue to raise concerns and are looking for more clarity from the administration.

“Some current military projects may be deferred," said Robert McMahon, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment at a military construction appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday.

Pentagon officials told lawmakers military construction project funds could be delayed to pay for the president’s border wall. They also called on lawmakers to replace those funds in the fiscal year 2020 budget.

“I honestly said to the Secretary, you must think that we are chumps here in Congress, and that we don’t realize what you’re trying to do," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, chairwoman of the subcommittee in an interview with Spectrum News.

Wasserman Schultz said she still has minimal details on the administration's plans to move $3.6 billion in funds intended for military construction without Congressional oversight.

“There’s no question that this effort will undermine our military readiness, will compromise national security, and steal vital funds from our troops," she said.

The administration says no money would be taken away from housing for soldiers, and they are targeting lower priority projects.

However, according to a list compiled by Democrats on a top House Budget Committee, up to $177 million for projects in Florida could be on the chopping block.

“The military asked for these projects and said they were vital," Wasserman Schultz said.

Some Republicans do not believe that list is accurate.

“I think it’s just talk," said Rep. Ross Spano, (R-Florida 15th District). "I don’t think there is any real credible, at this point, plan to take money out of MacDill Air Force base or any other bases in Florida.”

At an air force base in Alaska on Thursday, the president vowed more military construction dollars in next year’s budget request, the funds he plans to borrow to build the wall. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) said he's working to minimize it.

“I don’t want Florida to lose any money," he said. "We’re talking to the White House about where the money is going to come from, and also I’ve talked to individuals here on Appropriations to make sure if that happens, that Congress will make sure we get the money back.”

The Senate is expected to vote this month about whether to block the president's emergency declaration. A number of Republican Senators are against using military funds to build the border wall.