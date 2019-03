ORLANDO, Fla. — After a warm day and some storms in our northern areas, the evening has featured mostly tranquil conditions. Some areas of patchy fog will once develop overnight, with warm lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will also feature plenty of warmth across Central Florida. We will again see a blend of sun and clouds during the day. A very isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but the overwhelming majority of the area will be dry. Highs for Sunday will soar into the low to mid 80s.

Changes are still on track for next week. A strong cold front will push into the region Monday, bringing clouds and scattered showers to the area. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, with highs in the low 80s.

After some morning showers on Tuesday, cooler air will rush into the region. Highs for Tuesday will only climb into the low 70s with breezy conditions.

Our coolest air in weeks will move in for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine both days, with highs only making it into the mid 60s and low 70s.

Warmer weather quickly returns for Friday and next weekend, with highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Good boating conditions will continue as a weak high pressure system moves into South Florida. A light to gentle southwest breeze today will increase to a gentle to moderate breeze for Sunday. Winds will increase as a cold front moves in for Monday. Today the winds will be out of the west at 5 knots to start then switch to the east at 5 to 10 knots. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal with seas of 1 to 2 feet. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today.

The surf forecast is for fair to poor conditions. There will be a small east-southeast swell with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat is low with ocean temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

