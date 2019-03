MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a routine call for Manatee County deputies turned into a mission to return an infant's ashes back to a family.

Vehicle bought in Texas auction delivered to Florida

Infant's ashes found inside, mother eventually tracked down

ABOVE: Watch by Spectrum News Lauren Verno's report

More Manatee County stories

Deputies were called out in late January about some interesting items found in the back of a car bought from auction in Texas.

Inside they found a religious candle, books, and an infant's ashes with a name and date.

Deputies contacted the funeral home that handled the cremation.

Eventually, deputies and employees were able to track down the mother, Elija Defenbaugh, who lives in Guadalupe County, Texas.

Deputies learned Defenbaugh totaled her car in June 2018. She told deputies she did not know she was allowed to get her items back and that she has very limited access to any communication.

The extra work put in by the Sheriff's Office employees is the reason this mother will be reunited with her items.

"She started eluding to something and I said, 'Was there a purse?' And she says yes," said Deputy Marc Newman.

"I said, Can you tell me anything that was in the purse?' and that's when she confirmed the contents of the purse."

The ashes along with the other items are expected to be shipped out this week.

Newman and Deputy Bass were honored by the Sheriff's Office, along with employee Sandra Dickerman.