THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Residents in The Villages are taking special precautions to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes after a man died after contracting the West Nile virus .

The man, who was in his 70s, was bitten by mosquitoes in December, the Sumter County Health Department said.

Don Roberts was reportedly sitting with friends at a public fire pit at the time. Nearby landscaping includes a nature boardwalk and pond area.

Joetta Jernigan and her friend Genie live only feet away from a decorative pond, one of hundreds in the large retirement community.

They know that stagnant water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and they're worried about catching West Nile virus, which can be carried in female mosquitoes.

On Thursday, Sumter officials met with residents to discuss what the county is doing and what precautions residents should take.

The county is spraying along roads and treating standing water. They also encouraged residents to use bug repellent with DEET , warned residents to go to a hospital if a cold or flu-like illness becomes severe, and to eliminate standing water.

Although only 1 percent of those infected by the West Nile virus experience serious health problems, people older than 60 are considered high risk.

"I'm trying to stay as healthy as possible, but ... as I get older, I need to be more concerned if I'm taking certain medications or if I have certain conditions," Jernigan said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus is most common in the summer and fall. There are currently no vaccines to prevent the disease and no specific treatments.