Camber Pharmaceuticals is pulling about 56,000 bottles of losartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

The Food and Drug Administration says the bottles are from 87 lots of 25-, 50-, and 100 mg potassium tablets. Officials say trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid, a potential carcinogen, could be in the medicine.

There have been no reports of any adverse effects from the drug.

Officials say not to stop taking the drug right away but to consult with a doctor first on an alternative.

This latest recall comes amid a series of recalls of the popular blood pressure medications losartan, valsartan and irbesartan, all of which could be contaminated with an ingredient thought to be a carcinogen.

For a full list of lot numbers for the Camber losartan recall, head to FDA.gov .

Anyone with questions for Camber can call their hotline at 1-866-495-1995 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.