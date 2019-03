ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than a half-dozen Orange County public schools were placed on "lockouts" Friday because of an anonymous phone threat to a high school and other law enforcement activity.

5 related to anonymous threat made against Wekiva High School

2 others locked out due to unspecified law enforcement activity

Orange County Public Schools calls a lockout when there's a threat or hazard stemming from outside the school. Students and staff are brought indoors, and no one is allowed on or off campus, though classes continue.

The anonymous phone threat targeted Wekiva High School in Apopka, Orange County Schools spokeswoman Shari Bobinski said.

This is right now as close as we can get to Wekiva High School near Apopka which is on “Lock Out”. School district says there was a phone threat made targeting the school. OCSO has area roads blocked. Parents say this is 3rd or 4th lock out so far this school year. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/epCI7s21ys — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 1, 2019

The Sheriff's Office said the phone caller said two male subjects were on their way to shoot up the school.

Deputies responded to the high school just after 1 p.m. and conducted a search of buildings and the parking lot during the lockdown. Investigators don't think there was any validity to the threat, but the investigation remains open, they said.

Parents at Wekiva High said this is one of several lockouts declared so far this school year.

Others were frustrated at what they thought was a lack of communication.

"It's very frustrating, because we don't know how real the threat is. And now with them backing all of us up, and it being after school, it's like, 'OK, haven't you secured the threat now?' Or if not, you should be updating the parents to let us know," Sylvia Porchia said.

Four other nearby schools were placed on lockout: Lakeville Elementary, Piedmont Lakes Elementary, Prairie Lake Elementary, and Meadowbrook Middle School.

Hiawassee Road was temporarily closed while deputies investigated the Wekiva High threat.

"We take these type of threats very seriously and the safety of our children are top priority," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Additionally, two other Orange County schools were on lockout because of law enforcement activity unrelated to the anonymous threat at Wekiva High: Killarney Elementary and Pinewood Elementary.

The seven schools were on a "lockout" as opposed to a "lockdown," which Orange County Schools defines as when the threat or hazard is from somewhere inside the school.