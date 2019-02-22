KISSIMMEE, Fla. — This weekend, Kissimmee police officer hope you'll join them for a shave to fight childhood cancer.

It's an honor of a little girl who is fighting the disease.

At just 3 years old, Leila is already a warrior after winning her battle with cancer. In her honor, Kissimmee Police Department wants to help fight off “the bad guys.”

While at home, Leila takes playing doctor very seriously — she knows all too well what it’s like to be at the doctor’s week after week.

When Leila was just a year and a half old, she was diagnosed with stage 4, high-risk Neuroblastoma.

Ramona Jarvis, Leila’s mother said that from December 2017 to May 2018, Leila “threw up almost every day.”

At her young age, Leila's had quite the battle with Neuroblastoma. A shavefest will happen March 9th at 3 Sisters Speakeasy in Downtown #Kissimmee in her honor and in honor of other children with cancer.

Since then, she’s had to deal with 12 rounds of radiation, six rounds of immunotherapy, five rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, and a number of surgeries.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell and his department are showing their support by rallying behind Leila and partnering up with foundations like St. Baldrick’s , which raises money for childhood cancer research.

Right now, Leila is free and clear of the disease. And thanks to organizations like St. Baldrick’s, she recently started a new clinical trial.

This clinical trial gives hope to Leila’s mother, who wishes to one day see her little daughter grow up and instead of playing doctor, become an actual doctor.

“We’re working hard to protect and serve and going beyond that by helping those kids who can’t really fight for themselves, and we need to be there to help them with this fight,” said KPD spokesperson Bailey Myers.

There will be a "Shavefest" to raise money for research on Saturday, March 9, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., at 3 Sisters Speakeasy in Downtown Kissimmee.

All the funds raised in haircuts will be going towards the St. Baldrick’s foundation.