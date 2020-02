It's that time of year again.

Temperatures are inching higher, pitchers and catchers are arriving shortly and the crack of the bat is not far away.

Spring Training has arrived.

Players are reporting to camps across Central Florida, the Bay area and Southwest Florida this week with Grapefruit League contests beginning Feb. 21 and 22.

Here's what you need to know before heading out to the ballpark:

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE DATES

Blue Jays

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 at NYY

Spring home opener: Feb. 24 vs. ATL

Orioles

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 at ATL

Spring home opener: Feb. 23 vs. BOS

Rays

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 at BOS

Spring home opener: Feb. 23 vs. NYY

Red Sox

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 21 vs. Northeastern

Yankees

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 vs. TOR

Tigers

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 21 vs. Southeastern

Twins

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 21 vs. U of Minnesota

Astros

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 vs. WASH

Braves

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 vs. BAL

Marlins

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 at NYM

Spring home opener: Feb. 23 vs. WASH

Mets

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 vs. MIA

Nationals

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 at HOU

Spring home operner: Feb. 23 vs. HOU

Phillies

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 at DET

Spring home opener: Feb. 23 vs. PITT

Cardinals

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 vs. NYM

Pirates

Grapefruit League opener: Feb. 22 vs. MINN

2020 GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Schedule Subject to Change - All Times Local

Friday, February 21

Northeastern Huskies vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Southeastern Fire vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, February 24

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, February 27

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 6:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays @Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals @FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 6:35 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays @Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port. 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Washington Nationals vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 6:35 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 6:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 6:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ TD Ballpark, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 6:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals @ FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees @ George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins @ Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets @ Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 23

Rochester Red Wings vs. Minnesota Twins @ CenturyLink Sports Complex, Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ Spectrum Field, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves @ Cool Today Park, North Port, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ LECOM Park, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles, @ Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers @ Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, 12:35 p.m.

Rays Futures vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Tropicana Field, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox @ JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.