ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hepatitis A was detected at a food service worker at Disney World's Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue .

The dinner show takes place at Disney's Fort Wilderness campground.

"Nothing is more important to us than safety," a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement. "Upon learning this news, we immediately began working with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County."

According to Disney, the worker with hepatitis A has not been at work since being diagnosed and will not return until cleared by the health department.

"We are not aware of anyone else becoming ill and continue to be engaged with the Department of Health to ensure we have the right processes in place to protect our cast members and guests," the spokeswoman said.

Disney said the restaurant has been throughly cleaned and sanitized. Hepatitis A vaccines have also been made available to other workers, Disney said.

This newest case of hepatitis A comes two months after a food worker at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs was diagnosed with the virus.