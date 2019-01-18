TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 41-year-old Florida man used Fortnite to coerce a Brevard County teen into sex, the state Attorney General's Office says.

Florida AG: Fortnite used to recruit Brevard County teen for sex

Officials think an unnamed "co-conspirator" helped man find kids

Authorities concerned there could be as many as 20 other victims

Anthony Gene Thomas, 41, of Broward County faces charges of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computers, traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual activity and 22 counts of child pornography, among others.

The charges are filed in Brevard, where the teen lives, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office said in a news release issued Thursday.

Prosecutors say a "co-conspirator" made contact with people through Fortnite, a hit online game popular with children. After developing a relationship with the Brevard teen, the co-conspirator used Fortnite to introduce the 17-year-old to Thomas, officials said.

Officials didn't release the name of the "co-conspirator."

Over the online game, teen expressed hardships at home. That's when Thomas offered money, gifts and a cell phone to coerce the teen into meeting him, officials said. The two met at Thomas' home in Broward County in late August 2018, where they had sex, prosecutors said. The teen was brought back to Brevard the next day, but Thomas remained in contact with them.

Law enforcement officials served a search warrant on October 11, when they found pornographic pictures and videos of the 17-year-old on Thomas' phone, officials said.

Authorities think there could be as many as 20 more victims. The Attorney General's Office and the Broward and Brevard Sheriff's Office's continue to investigate the case. If you have any more information, contact Broward Det. Michael Joo at (954) 888-5241.