ORLANDO, Fla. -- For some, lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July is an expression of patriotism.

Fireworks can be traumatic for some combat veterans

VA: Up to 20 percent of Iraq, Afghanistan vets have battled PTSD

VA offers tips on how to be courteous to neighborhood vets

But for others, it can be a trauma to be endured: the loud booms, crackles and whistles can be a painful reminder of U.S. military veterans' time in combat.

"For many combat veterans, a lot of where fireworks are going to come into play is... in symptoms of (post-traumatic stress disorder)," said Dr. Bryan Batien, a psychologist with Orlando's VA Medical Center.

They "are intrusion symptoms, meaning that something about that trauma is continuing to come up and pop up in their life still, and certain things can trigger that in the environment."

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs :

About 11 to 20 of every 100 veterans of the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq suffer from PTSD in a given year.

About 12 of every 100 Gulf War veterans also suffer from PTSD.

And it's estimated that about 30 of every 100 Vietnam veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

Although not every veteran suffering from PTSD may be affected by fireworks, those who saw combat may see them as a trigger.

"I would think, for a lot of people, it's not even going to be necessarily the flash or definitely not the pretty sights that they might come up with, but a lot of that's going to be that boom, that initial loud explosion, and those do sound very similar to lots of different types of explosions you might hear in combat, such as mortars," Batien said.

Some veterans might post signs in their yards that ask people to be courteous with fireworks. But not every veteran is bothered by fireworks, or willing to put out a sign advertising their issues.

The Orlando VA Medical Center offers these tips for residents who want to be courteous to vets in the neighborhood and also enjoy this popular Fourth of July activity: