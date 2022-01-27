ORLANDO, Fla. – When you work on the farm, it's all about repetition. The repetition is something Linda Gutierrez knows all too well, but something that hardly gets old when you wake up knowing you get to feed week-old baby goats.

“They just fill your heart with joy and we wanted to share that with the community," Gutierrez said.

A proud farm owner for over 40 years, Linda grew up with a love for animals, spending many long hours as part of the 4-H Club over a 10-year period. All of that practice allowing her to buy her own farm, but it wasn't until 2005 when she bought her very first dairy goat that her vision for this three acre farm began to grow.

Linda and her husband Rick are going all-in on their dream farm with Rick quitting a 20 year office job and Linda selling everything so that they could create the experiences you'll see at Wildflower Farms.

“Many of the people that have lived here have been here for years, so it's a close-knit community," Gutierrez said.

It's a close-knit community that has welcomed Linda and Rick and their growing farm with open arms. Neighbors and guests alike appreciate their mission, one where they strive to live a more sustainable life and also teach sustainability.

With their chickens and goats she's able to do that selling home grown eggs and making her own goat cheeses and soaps. It's an admirable effort and one that they will continue to grow and foster raising their goats with the mission of sustainability.

Wildflower Farms is open based on their events and the owners schedule so it's best to check out their 2022 calendar or give the farm a call to schedule your visit!