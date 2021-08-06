The women behind Find Your Fabulosity are shining their spirit of excellence throughout the globe with their mission to uplift other women.

The nonprofit has now donated more than 70,000 lipsticks to survivors of domestic abuse.

“We donate to domestic shelters around the world,” said founder, Sheryl Kurland. “We hear from executive directors of all these shelters just elated because they typically get toiletry and other daily items. Lipsticks are unusual to get, and they see the reaction of these women when they get them.”

Kurland told Spectrum News there’s power in every new shade of lipstick, and that belief stretches around the globe.

“It’s a group effort. I get donations from makeup companies as well as other organizations that want to be involved,” said Kurland. “Women just understand the power of a lipstick, and I get packages in the mail all the time from all over the country. And we get lipsticks from makeup companies who partner with us.”

Find Your Fabulosity is based out of Orlando, but it donates to several Hillsborough County shelters.

“The lipsticks go to over 200 women shelters all around the country. We have at least one shelter in each state in the United States,” Kurland said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the mission, visit Find Your Fabulosity's website.