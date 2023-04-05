It is almost tax time. But questions about personal finance are always timely.

Finance influencer and New Yorker Vivian Tu joined "News All Day" for Women Wednesday.

Known as Your Rich BFF on social media, Tu left a career on Wall Street and became a successful personal finance guru.

To prepare for tax season, Tu suggests collecting tax documents as they come in throughout the year and storing them in a folder. She says not to worry if there is a mistake on tax returns, because there is a second chance to make it right.

Tu recommends her "STRIP" method for personal finance. This includes saving, total debt (rank debt from highest to lowest interest rate and pay down in that order), retirement, income and investing, plus planning for the future.

For those who cannot save a lot of money, Tu says to take advantage of windfalls. For example, save tax refunds. And make sure to get the most out of money, like using a credit card that gives rewards. But make sure to pay it off in full.

Tu also recommends the 50/30/20 budgeting method. Fifty percent goes towards needs like rent and groceries, whereas 30% goes towards wants and 20% goes towards savings.