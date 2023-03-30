Born in India, chef Vikas Khanna moved to New York more than 20 years ago, leaning on the New York Rescue mission (now Bowery Mission) for support.

It was in this city that he eventually earned a Michelin star for his cooking — one of the first chefs of color to do so.

He is now one of the hosts of Master Chef India and joined “News All Day” to share more about his remarkable journey.

Khanna moved to the city in 2000. He earned his Michelin star while the chef at Junoon in 2011.

He will open a new restaurant later this year. He shared for the first time publicly that it will be called “Mor” and will focus on Indian comfort food.

Khanna is also partnered with Vahdam Spices, which are bought directly from the farmers in India.

One percent of the profit goes toward educating the kids of the farmers.