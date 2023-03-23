Sumayah Ansari wants to show that Black Muslim girls can be successful.
She created her own clothing line to prove it.
Ansari joined “News All Day” to talk about her business.
She said she was inspired by her daughter to finally get started.
Her colors and patterns are often chosen to match the seasons.
Ansari said she credits her consistency with her ability to stay in business and grow her social media following.
To check out her clothes, go to A-sumayahshop.com or follow her on Instagram @a.sumayahshop.