Ruschell has been listening to Greg Giangrande on the radio and reading his columns on career advice and navigating the workplace for a long time. And she always learns something new. So she wanted to bring him in to share his tips on how to navigate work in this post pandemic world.



We hear a lot about layoffs these days. Giangrande's advice for how to put yourself in the best position to not be laid off includes:

Be visible

Make yourself indispensable

Be positive

Be solution-oriented

Have an impact

For those looking to negotiate their salary, Giangrande says the most important thing to do is to highlight the impact you're having, especially to the bottom line, and your high performance.

