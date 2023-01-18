Family heirlooms can connect people with their loved ones, sometimes long after they’ve passed. On Women Wednesday, Chelsey Brown, an heirloom hunter joined “News All Day” to talk about her commitment to helping people find a link to the past.



She actually got her start as a budget-friendly interior decorator who found heirlooms at flea markets. Her dad’s training in genealogy meant that when she saw these heirlooms, she was interested in who they really belonged to and knew how to find out.



Brown particularly enjoys finding letters and diaries because of the first-hand accounts of people’s emotions and feelings.



As for her decorating background, her budget-friendly tips include putting items in your shopping care and then waiting for the company to send a coupon, negotiating at flea markets, asking a brand for a discount if the item arrives damaged, and using google images to find the best price on items.



For more information, got to ChelseyBrown.com.