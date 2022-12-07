Starting a business is tough, but imagine doing so while six months pregnant! But, Bronx-born Amanda Victoria, did just that.



After 15 years in the wine and spirits business, Victoria wanted to change the way the world drinks alcohol, with the environment in mind. She co-founded Siponey Spritz Co. and joined “News All Day” on Women Wednesday to share more about her entrepreneurial journey.



Siponey Spritz Co. is a B-Corp certified company which means that they are committed to donating a portion of revenue back to the environment. They also use wildflower honey as opposed to processed sugars, all in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.



Victoria says that starting a business while pregnant and then during COVID-19 was “no easy feat.”



