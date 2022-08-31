Can the food we eat influence our brain and even help prevent the onset of diseases like Alzheimer’s? Our “News All Day” Women Wednesday guest certainly thinks so.
Marisa Seifan is a former federal prosecutor who pivoted careers and created Honeybrains, a restaurant that focuses on serving up health conscious food that’s good for both the body and brain. There are now four locations in Manhattan.
After conversations with her brother, who is a neurologist, Seifan learned that improved food and lifestyle can radically reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Honeybrains employs a neurologist and nutritionist to review all the menu items before they’re offered to customers.
They have a “brain bar” that offers coffee and tea drinks with raw honey. Seifan suggests switching out processed sugars for raw honey as a first step toward better eating.
On success, Seifan advises people to follow their instincts and go for it! She reminds people that starting a business is hard, so it’s smart to rely on friends and family for skills and knowledge.