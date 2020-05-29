KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Get ready for big crowds heading to the Space Coast for this weekend’s launch and the Florida Highway Patrol wants you to be prepared for some road closures.

Officials give advice on traffic routes

First, they encourage drivers to take alternatives to State Road 528, or the Beachline Expressway.

They saw big backups on the Beachline Expressway during Wednesday’s launch attempt, which was pushed back due to poor weather. A second attempt of the launch is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

FHP advises drivers to consider using State Road 50 or U.S. 192.

Once you’ve found a spot, make sure you don’t park on the shoulder or median of the Beachline Expressway as it is dangerous and against the law.

After the launch, FHP plans to close the State Road 407 ramp to State Road 528.

They also plan to shut down all the tollbooth lanes on State Road 528.

Drivers will still have to pay tolls, but closing the cash lanes will prevent drivers from cutting in front of cars in the express lanes.

The Titusville Police Department also tweeted on Friday morning that the Max Brewer Bridge would be closed to vehicles for an hour after the launch to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

A MAX BREWER BRIDGE, EASTBOUND & WESTBOUND LANES, WILL BE CLOSED FOR 1 HOUR AFTER THE LAUNCH TO MOTOR VEHICLE TRAFFIC. THIS WILL ALLOW PEDESTRIANS TO CROSS SAFELY. AFTER 1 HOUR ALL LANES WILL OPEN TO MOTOR VEHICLES. BE PATIENT & DRIVE SAFE! pic.twitter.com/z0TiMNGkab — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) May 29, 2020

