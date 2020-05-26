KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — It’s official: NASA and SpaceX have given the go-ahead for Wednesday’s launch. It’s set to be a historic mission, but Mother Nature may have other plans.

Spectrum News weather experts are in agreement with the 45th space wing forecasters: stormy weather could damper things.

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40 percent and it is the one thing the scientists cannot control.

“When it comes to space launch there is an element of uncertainty and we are all doing everything we can that we take that uncertainty away as much as possible,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s administrator.

The technology is ready and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is good to go. But weather conditions have to be just right for the split-second launch window Wednesday afternoon. The launch window opens at 4:33 p.m.

If that happens, it will be the first time astronauts launch from American soil in nearly a decade and the first time a private company does it.

Right now the main concerns are flying through precipitation, thick and cumulus clouds.

Meanwhile SpaceX will have two recovery ships deployed off Florida to assist with a potential water rescue, in case things do not go as planned. NASA will also have planes stationed throughout the trajectory area.