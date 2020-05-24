KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — After an almost decade-long drought, astronauts are about to launch from American soil again on American rockets — but not without a big lift from private enterprise.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, veterans of NASA's space program, are set to lift off Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a trip to the International Space Station, a feat that hasn't been done since the sunset of the shuttle program nearly a decade ago.

It's a milestone that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence intend to witness for themselves from Kennedy Space Center. NASA says this will be the first time a sitting president and vice president witness a launch.

The last time astronauts were launched from the U.S. to the ISS was STS-135 in 2011, in which Atlantis docked with the ISS. Since then, NASA has had to rely on Russian rockets to get its astronauts to the station.

Now, SpaceX is set to become the first commercial company to send astronauts into space. It took the early lead in private space development from Boeing when it successfully launched, docked, and returned an uncrewed Crew Dragon in March 2019.

Development of Boeing's crew capsule, the Starliner, was set back in December 2019, when a test flight that was supposed to deliver supplies to the ISS went awry. The capsule never made it into the proper orbit, and NASA said Boeing must fly another uncrewed Starliner mission before astronauts can climb aboard.

NASA hopes SpaceX's "Demo-2" mission is the start of a new space race of private companies advancing the American space program. It's serving as a validation test for SpaceX to convince NASA that the company has met all of the agency’s certifications and standards.

There will be six stages to the SpaceX Falcon 9's launch Wednesday, including liftoff; "orbit activation," when the Crew Dragon separates from the rocket; "phasing burns," when the capsule will maneuver into proper orbit; "approach initiation," when the capsule establishes a communications link with the ISS and performs final orbit burns; an autonomous approach to the ISS; and docking, which is scheduled to take place Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. EDT.

While on the space station, joint operations commander Behnken and spacecraft commander Hurley and the rest of the ISS crew will perform tests on the Crew Dragon capsule and other research. The pair could be on board the station anywhere between one to four months.

When they do come home, Behnken and Hurley will board the capsule, which will re-enter the atmosphere and splash down off Florida’s Atlantic Coast. Behnken, Hurley and the Crew Dragon will be picked up by SpaceX’s recovery ship and return to Cape Canaveral.

If all goes well with Demo-2, SpaceX will move ahead with Crew-1, targeted for later this year, which the company hopes will be NASA missions on a regular basis.

Liftoff of the rocket Wednesday is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT. For this mission, SpaceX will also try to recover the Falcon 9's first stage booster to possibly be reused on another flight, cutting down costs. If the booster returns without a hitch, it should touch down on the company's drone ship hundreds of miles out in the Atlantic about eight to 10 minutes after liftoff.

Watch Live