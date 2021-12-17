A new report published by House Democrats Friday found that the Trump administration made “critical failures” in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at times made "deliberate efforts” to undermine the nation's COVID-19 response efforts for political gain.

The report is the result of a months-long investigation by members of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as it seeks to probe the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. It includes key documents, summaries of hearings, and interviews with administration officials.

In one such instance detailed in the report, then-president Trump convened a group of so-called “fringe epidemiologists” for a White House meeting. Participants in the August meeting including many who advocated for a dangerous “herd immunity” strategy strongly rejected by U.S. public health officials, including National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, and Trump’s own COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx.

Birx refused to be associated with the event, according to emails released by the committee, telling a senior White House official that she could “go out of town or whatever gives the WH cover” on the day of the event. "I can't be part of this with these people who believe in herd immunity," Birx wrote in the email. "They are a fringe group without grounding in epidemics, public health or on the ground common sense experience."

In another interview, Dr. Jay Butler, the deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, told the panel that Trump officials in May 2020 had “softened” some “very important” CDC public health recommendations for faith communities—a development he found deeply concerning. The watered-down language included removing all references to face coverings, and suggestions to suspend choirs, he said. Changes were also made about directives related to virtual services.

In an email obtained by the committee, Butler wrote that he was “very troubled” by the changes, and worried “that there will be people who will get sick and perhaps die because of what we were forced to do."

“I was doing a lot of soul searching about whether or not I should have agreed to even make the change in the document,” he recounted later. "Clearly, it was a directive, but that was a real struggle as I felt like what had been done was not good public health practice."

And while Butler told the panel he cannot point to any specific data showing that the watered-down CDC guidance contributed to a rise in cases, he said, “that concern will haunt me for some time.”

Birx also told the committee that the administration changed its testing guidance in August to advise against testing asymptomatic individuals who might have been exposed ot the virus. According to a summary of her interview, she said the changes were made "specifically to reduce the amount of testing being conducted," although that was contrary to the consensus of science-based recommendations.

Documents obtained by the committee revealed that Trump officials "purposefully weakened CDC’s coronavirus testing ...to obscure how rapidly the virus was spreading across the country," it said.

The report also said Trump officials "neglected the pandemic response to focus on the 2020 presidential election and promote the Big Lie that the election results were fraudulent."

"The narrow focus on campaigning 'took people's time away from and distracted them away from the pandemic,” Birx told the committee, according to a summary of her remarks.

Trump’s office on Friday declined to respond to a request for comment.

In a summary of its report Friday, members said the decisions madeby the Trump administration "placed countless American lives at risk, undermined the nation's public health institutions, and contributed to one of the worst failures of leadership in American history."

It also said it plans to continue its work: “The Select Subcommittee will continue pressing for a full accounting of why the prior Administration was unable — or unwilling — to act swiftly to ensure that Americans had what they needed to protect themselves from the coronavirus,” members said in a statement.